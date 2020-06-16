William (Bill) Eldon Carlson passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Vintage Hills Senior Living Center in Ankeny.

He was born December 22, 1927 on a farm near Marathon, Iowa to Eldon and Pearl Carlson. He graduated from Marathon High School in 1945 where he loved participating in all sports. In January of 1950, he married Winnie Lee Ball in Laurens, Iowa. They were married for 70 years. He graduated from Buena Vista, in education, in 1961 and taught middle school English for 28 years. He also coached ninth grade basketball. He received his Master’s in Education from Drake University in 1971. He enjoyed his students and colleagues very much.

During retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, bowling, delivering Meals on Wheels, and coffee with his friends. His most treasured time was with his family: wife, Winnie; daughters, Dawn (Tim) Marsh, Deean Clancy; and son, Michael (Mary) Carlson. His grandchildren are Anne, Ellen, Peter, Kelly, Michala, Will, Jackson and great-grandchildren Sloane, Martha, and Jack. Bill is also survived by his sister, Pearlann (John) Tabor and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Wesley, Donald, and Rodney.

Bill was a true example of a life well lived and well loved.

Due to our concern for the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ames Public Library at 515 Douglas Avenue, Ames, Iowa 50010.

