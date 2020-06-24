LaVerna Gerdes was born Dec. 26, 1923, in Brock, to Edmund and Lydia Barner.

Her early years were spent living on a farm near Talmage.

She attended District 88 Rural School and finished her high school education in Talmage.

Following high school, she began teaching in the same school that she had attended, District 88. She also taught in the rural Oak Hill School.

Her teaching career lasted 37 years.

On March 7, 1947, she was married to Quinton Gerdes of Auburn who had just returned from serving in the U.S. Army during WW II.

In the spring of 1956 they moved to Joes, Colo., and operated a motel. LaVerna continued her teaching kindergarten in the local Liberty School.

Early in 1970, they moved to Lakewood, Colo., and she added preschool to her teaching career.

Her unique expertise was teaching children to read.

Her skills and extreme dedication to the children she taught, and her family was unparalleled.

In retirement, she found joy in gardening, baking, church and family.

Her cinnamon rolls and pies were famous, always a part of every holiday and family celebration.

She is survived by her children, PollyAnn (Lee) Warkentine, Cynthia (Richard) Chandler, Sally Gerdes and Gene (Lisa) Gerdes; grandchildren, Blaine and Brent Warkentine, Jason and Stuart Chandler, Kirsten Stoltz and Stacy Chamberlin and Taylor Gerdes; ten great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Stephen Gerdes.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with burial in St. John’s Lutheran (Stone Church) Cemetery near Auburn.

There will be no visitations and the casket will remain closed.

Online condolences may be expressed at www. marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



