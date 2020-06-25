Robert "Skip" Odle, Jr., 94, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2020, at the Klein Center in Burlington.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Wapello. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wapello Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Skip.

Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Robert Ernest Odle, Jr., was born on March 13, 1926, in rural Wapello, Iowa the son of Robert Ernest Odle Sr., and Myrtle Hartsock Odle. He was a 1946 graduate of Grandview High School. On October 27, 1946, Skip was united in marriage to Beverly Gipple in Grandview and later divorced.

Skip worked at Case in Burlington, G.P.C. and Mills Auto Parts in Muscatine. He enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing and socializing with friends.

Skip will be deeply missed by his children, E. Annette Colton of Coralville and Carol (Fred) Peterson of Burlington; three grandchildren, Bryan (JaNan) Peterson of Burlington, Heather Ann (Chris) Lockhart of Greensboro, South Carolina and Darin Lyle (Denise) Shafer of Pearcy, Arkansas; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jayson, Nikki and Tiffany; three great-great-grandchildren, Matie, Braeden and Kelsey; and one sister, Charmain Jones of Phoenix, Arizona.

Skip was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Hilton, Donald and Charles; two sisters, Kathlyn Hall and Hilda "Sis" Schwob and special friend, Dorothy Grosjean.