Ruth (Mrs. Donald) White, 98, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2020, at the Regents Nursing Home in Winter Park, FL. She moved to Florida in 2010 to be close to her daughter, Shirley (White) Bilotta.

Her body was cremated. Private inurnment will be held at Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in her memory. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born August 16, 1921, in Trenton Township in Henry County, IA, Ruth Maxine was the daughter of Joe and Rosa (Feitz) Klopfenstein. She was a 1939 graduate of Salem High School.

Ruth was employed at the former Hamburger Inn in Mt. Pleasant and later at Sheaffer Pen in Fort Madison, IA for several years.

On November 22, 1945, Thanksgiving Day, Ruth married Donald R. White at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2007.

Ruth helped her husband on their farm north of Salem for nineteen years. Ruth had a large garden, enjoyed canning and freezing and had a beautiful flower garden full of roses and mums. Ruth and Don also raised many irises and attended the Iris Shows in Mt. Pleasant.

After moving to Mt. Pleasant in 1967, Ruth worked in the canteen at the Mental Health Institute, Metromail, Vega Industries, Panther Rexall Drug and Harrison’s Dime Store.

Ruth was a volunteer, helping with Bingo at Pleasant Manor Care Center for several years. She also loved playing cards with friends in the neighboring complexes.

Survivors include one daughter, Shirley (Frank) Bilotta of Oviedo, FL; two grandchildren, Christopher (Tampa, FL) and Gina Nicole (MN), two great grandchildren, Tobin Joseph Bilotta and Caiden Christopher Bilotta, both of Tampa, FL.