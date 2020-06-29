Yvonne Carlene Eland, 91, of Burlington, died at 9:57 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born October 23, 1928, in Wapello, IA, she was the daughter of Carl A and Mary L Wasson Casten. She was a 1946 Graduate of Burlington High School.

Following graduation she worked at KBUR where among other duties she was the voice of Goldie the Cow on the White House Dairy Kiddi Quiz. She left there to work at the Hawk-Eye Gazette from 1947-1952. She worked mostly in National Advertising, but wrote some feature stories and interviews.

In May of 1949 she married Lloyd (Trap) Mallette. That union produced two children and they later divorced. On December 11, 1959, she married Jim Eland, who was the Sports Editor of the Hawk-Eye. He died June 16, 1981.

Yvonne was the first female Realtor working for Edgar Strauss in Burlington and then for Shawgo Realty from 1959-1981. She then became the owner and operator of Central Printing Company for 15 years.

She was of the Methodist Faith. She was a member of the Federated Woman's Club and was very active in the Players Workshop.

Yvonne enjoyed playing bridge and played with several bridge groups. She also liked to read, do yard work, bird watch in her back yard, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved and spoke often about her trip to Switzerland where she was able to travel the Alps.

Survivors include her two children, Mike (Barb) Mallette and Mollie (Jeff) Erickson both of Burlington.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory.

Family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The memorial service for Mrs. Eland will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Reverend David J. Yonker and Reverend Brooke Anthony officiating. Inurnment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A time for coffee and desserts will be held in the community room at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home following the burial.

Memorials have been established for Great River Hospice and the Players Workshop.

Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Yvonne's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.