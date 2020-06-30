Thelma Louise Hillyard passed away at Azria Prairie Ridge Care Center on June 28, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Mediapolis, formerly The Hagele and Honts Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home, the family will not be present.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established at the funeral home in Thelma’s memory.

Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

She was born on December 6, 1919 in Louisa County to Eldred and Estella (Stewart) Wilson. Thelma married Leon Hillyard in Hannibal, Missouri, on January 17, 1942. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2002.

She graduated from Morning Sun High School. She worked at Shaffer Pen Company before her marriage. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, birds and time with family. Her nickname was the chocolate grandma.

She attended the United Presbyterian Church in Mediapolis, Iowa.

Survivors include three daughters, Harla (Ernie) Peck of Wapello, Carolyn (Bob) Gerling and Cindy (Mike) Koop all of Mediapolis; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren with one on the way; and one sister-in-law, Theresia Wilson of Burlington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters and three brothers.