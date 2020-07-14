Helen Irene Martens, 88, of Winterset, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home.

A visitation will be held 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. The family asks that guests in attendance please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Van Meter for family and church members only due to Covid-19. A recording of the service will be available on Helen’s tribute wall Saturday afternoon at www.caldwellparrish.com. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in memory of Helen.

Helen was born on November 6, 1931 in Des Moines, Iowa, the only child of Oscar and Grace (Schoults) Marquardt. She was a graduate of Van Meter High School, Class of ’48. She was married to Fred Martens on January 15, 1955 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Van Meter. In 1963, Helen and Fred moved out to the farm. Helen obtained her bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Drake University in the early 70’s.

Helen was a homemaker for most of her life, but she also worked as a secretary for Straight Engineering in Adel, and in the pharmacy department at Drake University. She was also a very gifted seamstress, making beautiful handstitched quilts for people in the area. She raised chickens and sold eggs to contribute to the farm.

Helen was known as a quiet, strong and independent woman. She made quilts for the homeless in addition to contributing to other charities. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Ladies Aid. She also loved her many cats. When she found time, she loved getting out and traveling, taking bus tours and cruises to various places. She was a good cook and everyone will miss the deviled eggs she brought to every family dinner.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Frederick (Rita) Martens and Bryan Martens, of Winterset; and one granddaughter, Elizabeth Jordt of Des Moines.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Martens; parents, Oscar and Grace Marquardt; and two daughters, Joyce and Janice Martens.

