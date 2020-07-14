Private family services with military honors are planned for Tommy Hamman, 84, who passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at University Park Nursing and Rehab in Des Moines, IA. Burial of the cremains of Tommy and his wife Nancy (Hulsebus) Hamman will be held in Violet Hill Cemetery.

Tommy Dale Hamman was born October 3, 1935 in Perry, Iowa the son of Harry R. and Agnes (Flynn) Hamman. He attended Perry Community Schools and entered the United States Air Force on February 11, 1955 where he completed his high school education. Tommy was stationed in France for three years. While stationed in France he had the opportunity to travel to Amsterdam, Holland, and Munich, Germany. He was honorably discharged on September 18, 1958.

Tom came from a family of seven siblings and among those were his twin brother Tim. Tom enjoyed working on the farm, hunting, and fishing. He worked for the packing plant in Perry before his retirement.

Tommy married Nancy R. Hulsebus on December 14, 1962 in Elk Point, SD. Tom wrote in a letter to his children that Nancy was a wonderful wife of 52 years, mother to their four children and friend. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching Harry Potter movies, but most of all, spending time with family. She taught their kids the importance of kindness, forgiveness, and gratitude, in which those gifts, they have passed on to their children.

Tom was known as a friend to everyone and would help others whenever he could. Tom had been given the title of the Comedian of Granger Nursing and Rehab. He had been a resident there for most of the past five years.

Survivors include one daughter, Tommi (Troy) Winters of Waukee, IA.; sons, Bob Hamman of Parkersburg, IA., Bill (Shelly) Hamman of Pell City, AL., Tim (Edina) Hamman of West Des Moines, IA.; twin brother Tim Hamman of Perry, IA., one sister Florence “Tute” Sitterle of Des Moines, IA.; four grandchildren, Nathan (Megan) Winters, Tim (Tree-Marie) Hamman Jr., Mia Hamman, Omi Hamman; two great grandchildren, Ellie Winters and Raiden Hamman.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, John, Bob, Bill, D. Gene Hamman and one sister Annabelle Lewis.

