Jerry Allen Hoke, son of Robert D & Melba R Hoke, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 15, 2020 at 6:39 PM, after fighting Multiple Myeloma for eight-and one-half years.

He was raised in rural Burlington, attended The Open Bible Church and graduated from Danville High School. He served three years in the Marine Corps, then attended Burlington Community College and Iowa State University from which he graduated in 1968 with a degree in Forestry. He then earned a secondary teaching certificate in Math and Science from Iowa Wesleyan College.

He taught in Earlham, Iowa and in Christian schools in the Des Moines area, while earning a Master’s of Science in Education from Drake University in 1974. In 1976 and 1977, he taught in Bolivia, South America with Wycliffe Bible Translators in a school for missionary children. (That passion for missions continued as he went on many Work and Witness trips.) He returned to Burlington and operated Country Lane Photography/ Country Gallery Photography until 1990.

On April 13, 1985, he married Mary Wolkenhauer Elmore. In 1990, a grandson and new jobs drew them to the Kansas City area. He worked for United Bakery Equipment/Lenexa Manufacturing Company from 1990-2020. He loved travel, photography, hunting, fishing, target shooting and teaching grandkids and other youth how to hunt and target shoot. He always had a love for Iris and served two terms as President of the Greater Kansas City Iris Society. At one time, 1000 Iris plants graced his property.

Survivors include his wife, Mary, two stepdaughters - Janelle (Brian) Beauchamp and Jennifer (Jerry) McClure, both of Overland Park, KS, seven very loved grandchildren, two dearly loved great grandchildren, and a brother - Dennis Ray (Sandra) Hoke, Deland, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Burlington, IA. Rev. Dan Dingus will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Hamilton-Walters Marine Corps League, Detachment 616.

Memorials may be made to the Central Church of the Nazarene Work and Witness Scholarship Fund.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the care of Lunning Chapel.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com