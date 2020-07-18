John Arthur Kienast, 64, of Burlington peacefully entered Heaven at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Great River Hospice House.

Born January 16, 1956 in Dennison, IA, he was the son of Harvey Fritz and Zelda "Sam" Caroline (Ehlers) Kienast. He married Marla Matthews. They later divorced. He married Kimberly Brown June 26, 2010.

John graduated from Burlington High School in 1974. He worked in construction, as a real estate investor, heavy machine operator, and as a self-employed contractor for 35 years before retiring in 2007, all in Burlington.

He was a member of New Life Family Church. John was an active member and sponsored men in A.A.He enjoyed playing the guitar, attending concerts and traveling to Florida. He loved his daily devotions with his wife and mother. He truly loved God and people.

Survivors include his mother, Zelda "Sam" Inman of Burlington, IA; his wife, Kimberly Kienast of Burlington, IA; one son, Tony (Mallory) Kienast of West Burlington, IA; one daughter, Jaden Ruark of Burlington, IA; two grandsons, Christian and Noah Kienast, both of West Burlington, IA; five sisters, Vickie (Greg) Lee, Linda (Gary) Virgin both of Burlington, IA, Alicia Inman of Goofy Ridge, IL, Elaine (Tom) Rountree of Milan, IL, and Jami (Elliott) Bell of Gotha, FL; three brothers, Ron (Margie) Kienast of Burlington, IA, Darrell Inman of Viola, IL, and Raymond (Sarah) Inman of Moline, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; step-father, James Inman; sister, Kristi; sister, Lori; brother, Donnie; and sister-in-law, Juli Inman.

The Funeral service for John will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21st at New Life Family Church. Rev. Richard Dutzer will officiate.

Friends may call noon-4:00 p.m. Monday, July 20th at Lunning Chapel. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, July 20th at New Life Family Church where the family will receive friends. A reception will follow the funeral service.

Cremation will be entrusted to Lunning Chapel following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.