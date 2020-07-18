Karlene D. McPherson, 60, of Burlington died at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington. Karlene was called the "warrior queen" for giving the best fight against cancer.

Born February 3, 1960 in Keosauqua, IA, she was the daughter of Keith R. and Letitia A. (Hunt) Webber. She married Harry McPherson April 4, 1981 in Burlington.

Karlene graduated in 1978 from Burlington High School. She held the shotput record at BHS for 7 years and was a member of the swim, track, and basketball teams.

She worked as a Program Manager for Fiserv in California. She enjoyed playing Bingo and loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Harry of Burlington; a daughter, Jordan McPherson of Burlington; a son, Cort McPherson of Simi Valley, CA; a grandson, Hendrix McPherson, and Arlo (baby on the way); a daughter-in-law Courtney McPherson; two sisters, Karmen Webber of Cedar Rapids and Krista (Larry) Hartman; two brothers, K. Wesley Webber and Kerry Garmoe, all of Burlington; nieces and nephews that she all considered her children.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Karla Webber and brother-in-law Kevin Moser.

A celebration of Life for Karlene will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25th at the Hartman residence, 10793 50th Street, Burlington, IA. The family requests that everyone please wear masks.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com