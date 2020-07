Mr. Frank W. Orton of St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Danville, IA, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be 7:00-9:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26th at Lunning Chapel. The graveside funeral service for Mr. Orton will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27th at Long Creek Cemetery, RR Danville, IA. Rev. Terry Vance will officiate.

Lunning Chapel is in charge of arrangements.