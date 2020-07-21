Orville B. Hausken, age 93, of Ames, passed away Monday July 20, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Ames. There are no services planned at this time.

Orville was born September 9, 1926, in McCallsburg, the son of Ole and Bena (Johnson) Hausken. His mother died when he was six weeks old and he was raised by his Uncle Andrew and Aunt Sarah Vigness. Orville was confirmed at Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland. He attended McCallsbug Schools and entered the United States Army at the age of 18. On June 25, 1949, Orville was united in marriage to Iva “Mavis” Lee. They made their home in Ames, where he worked as a car mechanic for different car dealers. Orville enjoyed traveling with Mavis, they went to Norway, Sweden and Denmark, along with going to Branson, Missouri, to the different music shows.

Orville is survived by his wife Mavis Hausken of Ames; numerous close friends and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Byron; sister, Marie and his cousin, who he grew up with and was like a brother, Andy Vigness.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Orville’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.