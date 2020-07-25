Carol Bohner, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry, IA. Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Out of courtesy for those attending, Carol’s family requires that face masks be worn at both the visitation and memorial service. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to EveryStep Hospice and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Carol Joanne Bohner was born on October 1, 1932 at Dallas Center, IA to William Adam and Eva Pauline (Miller) Zimmerman. She attended school at Dallas Center High School with the class of 1950 and then the Iowa School of Beauty Culture in Des Moines, IA. She was united in marriage to Richard Edward Bohner on December 26, 1952. She worked at New Utica, the First National Bank in Perry, off and on at Woodward State Hospital and was the owner of Carol’s Beauty Salon.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Perry. She loved being outdoors, spending time with her grandchildren and writing cards to her family and friends.

In death she rejoins her husband Richard, parents, William and Eva, 4 brothers, Lawrence, Bill, Ralph and Harold, 6 sisters, Lillian, Hazel, Margaret, Dorothy, Jean and June, 2 sons-in-law, Terrance Keenan and John Kinder and a grandson, Brian Davis.

Left to cherish Carol’s memory are her children, Cynthia (Jeff) McCann of Pennsylvania, Debbie Jones, of Iowa, Denise (Keith) Davis, Iowa, Carla Kinder, Arkansas and Richard Bohner, Nebraska, 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Grace Westerbeck of Colorado and Rose Travis of Texas and a longtime dear friend, Cathy Blaser of Iowa.