Joshua J. Fillinger, 42, of Lockridge passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Josh was born on November 8, 1977, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Donald J. & Donna S. (Guinn) Fillinger. Josh was a young man who lived life to the fullest, cherishing time spent with his children and friends. Josh graduated from Fairfield High School in 1996, and went on to Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa. Josh was a member of the Walnut Ridge Workers 4-H Club and won the grand champion lamb one year. He enjoyed fishing, teaching his girls to roller skating, grilling, using his smoker and riding his Harley. He loved baseball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He worked construction and was working for McKay Envelope of Mt. Pleasant for the last few years. He was a member of the Lockridge Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Donna Fillinger of Lockridge, his children, Cierra Fillinger, Liaden Fillinger, Aubriana Fillinger, Lincoln Fillinger, Ellie Fillinger, Maddie Wagner, Alayna Wagner, aunt and uncle Joy & Roy Gilleard of Mt. Pleasant, uncle Thomas (Diane) Guinn, of Green Valley, Arizona, uncle, Paul Hoer of Mexico, Missouri, uncle, Gary (Linda) Fillinger of Lockridge and uncle, Ron (Karen) Fillinger of New London, his step aunt, Joyce Young of Mt. Pleasant, and step uncle, Virgil (Linda) Barr of Mt. Pleasant.

Josh was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony J. Fillinger, his sister Sharri Fillinger, and his grand-parents, Carmen and Earl Barr, Russell Guinn and Lucille & Gilbert Fillinger and his aunt Judith Hoer.

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 2 to 7 p.m. The family will not be present. According to his wishes cremation will follow the viewing. Burial will be held at a later date in the Lockridge Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory for the education of his children.

