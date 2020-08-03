Patricia (Patty) Jean Kundrat passed away in Des Moines on August 2, 2020. Born in Jefferson on February 8, 1955, Patty was the third of six children of George and Mary Dowling Kundrat.

Patty lived in Jefferson until she was five. For the next 60 years, her home was the Woodward Resource Center, where she was lovingly cared for and became part of a second family of amazing people.

For almost 700 Sundays in the 1960s (a few less than Billy Crystal travelled in his one-man play), and continuing thereafter, the Kundrat family made its way to Woodward to visit Patty. Always greeting us with excitement and warmth, she rejoiced in playing with her brothers and sisters, singing songs with Dad (one of his many non-scientific-based talents), and enjoying Mom’s goodies.

Patty’s innocence accompanied her to adulthood. Always living in the present and enjoying the bounties life provided, nothing much escaped her view with the soft and focused eyes she inherited from Mom. She shared her lovely smile with the world.

Patty’s care needs were multiple and complex. Her treatment team worked doggedly to ensure that she enjoyed the highest quality of life possible. She worked and gracefully eased into retirement, participating in the Adult Day Program and various other activities. There are not enough thank you’s the family can bestow on the wonderful Woodward staff for their love and engagement over the years.

Patty is survived by her sisters Mary Ann Kundrat (Pat McNulty), Janet O’Neill (Joe) and Susan Kundrat (Audrey Vallance) and numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents and brothers Jeff and Mike predeceased her.

A private graveside service will be held. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of these arrangements. Remembrances may be sent to 108 Franklin, Woodward Resource Center, 1251 334th Street, Woodward, IA 50276.