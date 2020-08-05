Dr. Paul A. Frandsen, 89, of Longwood, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. Paul Alber Frandsen, son of William Charles and Almina (Jacobson) Frandsen of Roland, Iowa, was born on Dec. 6, 1930.

Paul and Charlotte (Twedt) were married on June 10, 1951, at Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland. Upon Paul’s graduation from the University of Iowa Dental School in 1956, the couple moved to San Diego, where he practiced dentistry and served as an officer in the Navy.

They relocated to Iowa Falls, where Paul opened a dental practice and they raised their five children. After residing in Iowa Falls for 30 years, they moved to Florida in 1986, where they enjoyed retirement and spending time with their family.

He is survived by his five children, Dr. Dana Frandsen (Susan), Paula Snell (Pete), Patricia Neubauer (Kirk), Bill Frandsen (Tracy), Jill Ward (Lee), 15 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Char, and grandson, Bobby Ward.

Memorials may be directed to the Care Support Group in memory of Paul Frandsen, in care of Sanlando Methodist Church, 1890 W SR 434. Longwood, FL 32750.