Editor,

February 9th is an event you don’t want to miss. Last year more than 60 people sampled the 10 different kinds of soup/stews and voted with their pocket change for the one they liked the best.

Vote for more than one and give often as this is a fund raiser for the Library Foundation. Volunteers bring the main course and also desserts so tell your friends to meet you there for an enjoyable time of eating and conversation.

Every Thursday the Jigsaw Puzzle Club meets in the lounge area at the east end of the library from 5 to 6 p.m. This Thursday we will compare some rare puzzles and discuss a competition planned for March between men and women, each working the same puzzle (we have two alike) and who is the fastest in finishing.

You didn’t know the Adel Library had a lounge area? It has the Dallas County News (our local paper), the Des Moines Register and the Wall Street Journal and 50 magazines. Everything from The Iowan to THE WEEK, which is the best for news around the world you will find.

See you at the Library.

Gladys Harvey

Adel