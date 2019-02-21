Last week we had a bright sunny day to cheer the heart, inviting one to come out to frolic in the sunshine —except the temperature outside actually was below zero. We saw several of these days recently, reminding us it is winter, and we are living in Iowa. With warmer winters over the last few years, this bitter cold weather seems to be an aberration, and with global climate change it may very well be. Still, like those 100-year storms which come every few years, even with climate change we will continue to experience days of severely cold weather and heavy snowfall. So, hold onto those heavy parkas and thermal long-johns (Linda calls them Cuddl Duds). Also, keep the snow shovels and snow blowers handy. As I write, several more inches of snow are falling, and the wind is howling.

Our first winter after moving here from Florida in 1978 made me wonder if we made a mistake. The weather turned brutally cold after Christmas and remained so throughout January. Highs generally ranged from 10 above to 10 below zero, with some days much colder. The old steam heat system in our house kept the radiators chirping and whistling, especially at night. When asked that winter why we moved from Florida to Iowa, I sincerely wondered about my sanity. After the car not starting on one or two of those extremely cold mornings, I established a routine of going out and starting the car at midnight and again at three a.m., and letting it run for about 10 minutes each time to insure its starting at seven.

Have you ever heard someone say on a really cold day that it is too cold to snow? January 1979 certainly disproved that that old tale (Anyway, if it were true, then it would hardly ever snow in the polar regions.). It seemed that snow would never stop falling, and snow-scooping was an endless process confounded by several features of our property and its location. When we moved in there was a 30-inch-high retaining wall along the front of the property by the sidewalk. On a windy day, the snow would drift across the sidewalk at the level of the retaining wall and often higher.

I also had a driveway to clear to get the car out into the street. The driveway itself was easy compared to the barricade of snow at the bottom created by the city’s snowplow. Owing to Nevada city officials making certain the streets are clear for traffic, I had to dig my way out in the morning to go to work and then dig my way back into the drive returning in the evening. By then the plows had run by again, reconstructing the barricade. Also, back then there was no parking lot on the south side of Central School. H Avenue went through and ended at Ninth Street where our driveway began. All the snow plowed to clear the H Avenue/Ninth Street intersection ended up in front of our house.

After that first winter, I solved part of the snow-shoveling problem by removing the stone retaining wall and sloping the lawn contour down to the sidewalk. I also had an engine heater installed in the car that I plugged in overnight to make sure it would start in the morning. But that still left the problem of the snowplow-created driveway barricade. That problem was solved about 10 years after we moved in — with a new garage. The garage is set on the back of the lot with primary access to the alley rather than the front street. No more clearing out snowplow-created barricades.

Then, four years ago for Christmas, Linda surprised me with the gift of a snow blower. She became concerned about heavy snow shoveling at my age, and she assumed (rightfully so) that I would continue to put off acquiring such a machine. All Central Iowa really owes Linda a heartfelt thanks for buying me that snow blower. Apparently, this machine had the power to not only clear away existing snow, but it also kept new snow from falling. Following the purchase of that machine, the need for it nearly vanished to the point of using it only twice all last winter. The magic was only temporary, however, and this year the snow has come back with a vengeance.

Though I am not particularly fond of this much snow and the cold weather, I admit that I derive some joy from using the snow blower. Like most males, being in control of a powerful roaring machine stirs up the hormones within me. I am exhilarated guiding the machine as it pulls itself into four or more inches of snow and the snow is forcefully ejected in a streaming 20 feet arc.

Although we older adults may not appreciate the snow because it constrains our activities and creates added work, kids make the most of it. A couple weeks ago, we watched the kids in the Central School playground, some joyfully romped in the newly-fallen snow while others rolled about a dozen gigantic snowballs. Now they are sliding down mountains of piled up snow, digging caves and building forts. There are times I would like to join them.

Pete Korsching is an Iowa State University Emeritus Professor, a Nevada resident and a freelance columnist for the Nevada Journal.