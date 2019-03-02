March 2, 1878: Mrs. C. M. Cross became the first person to be buried in the town’s City Cemetery. While information about Mrs. Cross isn’t readily available, more is known about Violet Hill. In 1905, the city decided its cemetery needed a better name, ideas were submitted, and Council members decided to replace “City Cemetery” with “Silent Mound.” But residents found the name depressing. The Federation of Women’s Clubs suggested “Violet Hill” because of the area’s abundance of wild violets. The Council voted again, and in 1907 the cemetery became “Violet Hill.” The name stuck.