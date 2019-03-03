Four years ago on a snow covered sidewalk, the unthinkable happened in Burlington.

An officer, service weapon drawn, slipped, fell and killed an innocent mother.

For the family of the mother, it has been an unspeakable grief never to leave.

For the officer, its is a lingering burden of sorrow.

For a community, it is time to heal those wounds. Accept the decision of the Iowa Public Information Board based on the merits and impact change through proper channels.

There is an obvious need for change when a decision, skewed by boards and judges, takes almost four years of indecision to reach a conclusion.

This newspaper and the family felt it was in the best interest to share the documents of the Autumn Steele case which detailed a gruesome death. The judges agreed.

“The fact that this case concerns alleged wrongdoing involving a public entity, the city, and one of its officials, Officer (Jesse) Hill, lends additional weight to the presumption (of public access),” U.S. District Court Judge James Gritzner wrote Aug. 14 in his opinion to release files in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

“Aside from appealing to Iowa law, defendants have not articulated an independent basis maintaining the confidentiality of the officers’ body camera videos, Hill’s record of medical treatment, or DCI’s investigative reports,” he added.

On Oct. 8, Administrative Law Judge Karen Doland, hearing the case brought before the IPIB, essentially agreed with Gritzner, writing: “Burlington and DCI failed to comply with Iowa Code chapter 22 when they determined that all records gathered as part of a criminal investigation.”

However, the Burlington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation believed the investigative files should be sealed in accordance with Iowa Code. In their final decision, the IPIB agreed.

“Burlington and DCI complied with Iowa Code chapter 22 when they released the Des Moines County Attorney’s letter detailing the facts and circumstances of the shooting. Under Iowa Code section 22.7(5), the 911 call, the body camera video, and the dash camera video were part of the confidential ‘peace officers’ investigative reports and not required to be disclosed in response to a public records request. The petition is hereby dismissed.”

Decisions to please everybody and settle nothing. It’s a funny way to govern.

We believe the death of a human, of a loved one, by the hands of a “peace officer” must be examined with openness. It should be handled in a swift and fair manner to help heal hearts, not hidden and forced to be dragged through a complicated legal maze.

Truth be told, the release of the files in the Steele case justified transparency, and would have been the most responsible and decisive way to police and govern. It’s kind of like how we were raised. Tell the truth, face the consequences and learn your lesson.

This is why this case, this issue, will not rest. There are still lessons to learn; or in this instance, laws to amend.

The Iowa Newspaper Association on behalf of its members recognized this need and has taken action on the issue of body cameras and police investigative files.

The INA seeks to clarify Iowa Code on peace officers’ investigative reports, believing they should no longer be confidential once the case is closed or the statute of limitations has run out, except in situations where there would be danger to an individual, including disclosure of a domestic/sexual assault victim’s personal identification.

In addition, the INA held a series of meetings last fall on the topic and worked with the IPIB and its legislative committee to draft body camera legislation for consideration during the 2019 Legislative session.

The IPIB also sensed this need for change in its decision last month for the police.

“The board shares the complainants’ frustration with the lack of publicly available information after a police-involved shooting … in the future the board has proposed legislation to expand public access to the dashcam and body cam videos and the 911 calls when a police officer is involved in a violent altercation with a citizen.”

These are reasonable and sound requests, and representatives from our region need to take action and support this legislation.

When a life is lost in any shooting, it’s unthinkable. The best way to help heal the sorrow is to reveal the facts. It will always be hurtful and the pain will linger, but justice is only served with the truth.

It is our hope, rather our plea, this case and the actions and efforts taken will help shine the light and change law.

The Hawk Eye