A June 22, 2017 video clip from a briefing to House Democrats by (then) Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is still available to watch on YouTube. It was originally aired on CSPAN.

Here's the excerpt: “You demonize and then you...it...we call it the wrap-up smear. In retail politics, it's called the wrap-up smear. You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest. And then you merchandise it. And then YOU write it. And if...they'll see it's reported in the press that this, this, this and this. So they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it's called the wrap-up smear. Now we're gonna merchandise the press' report—the little smear that we made. It's a tactic. And it's...it's self-evident.”

But of course, Pelosi isn't the only Democrat without a conscience. In fact, exceptions are hard to find among prominent Democrats. With the mainstream media as dedicated accomplices, they've been manufacturing “fake news” about their opponents for a long time. And it continues to get worse.

Pelosi's own daughter recently said during an interview on CNN, “She'll cut off your head and you won't even know you're bleeding. That's all you need to know about her...” Apparently, she's proud of how her mother plays to win no matter what the cost to others. Are you?

It's baffling that so many refuse to see (or care?) how widespread Democrat corruption has become—especially in their efforts to destroy President Trump—and how much it hurts all of us.

If you're a Democrat voter, please contemplate what kind of people you want in office. Just watch what they do and how they do it during the next couple of years. Then, if you can still vote Democrat, at least you'll know to hold your nose when you do.

Fred Bindewald, Fort Madison