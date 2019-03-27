When you think about your parents, what do you think about?

I’m guessing you would probably think about their characteristics — who they were and what they did for a living — and what kind of parent they were. And you probably have some kind of opinion on how they raised you.

Some of you who are reading this are probably old school. You probably came from a time when children worked. Children had real responsibility and they actually contributed to the household income in some way. If nothing else, they had chores to do, before and after school.

Parents were authoritarian. Children should be seen and not heard. “Because I said so” was an answer to a question and to “spare the rod was to spoil the child.” Punishments were undoubtedly harsh when compared to today’s standards.

To this day, I remember sassing my great-grandmother and the result. She told me to go out back to pick a switch and “not to pick one too small or too big” or she would pick one for me. Even as a little old lady she was terrifying — I can only imagine what kind of parent she was. How many of you can relate to being beat with a stick?

The problem with this authoritarian parenting style is that can be overly harsh and strict. There’s no chance to problem-solve. It’s literally a “if you’re going to be dumb, you better be tough” scenario, because you’re going to get your butt kicked if you step out of line.

Instead of investing in the idea of making better choices, the parent makes the child pay for their mistakes. They might learn from their mistakes. Or they grow up to be good liars to avoid punishment.

Some of you may have had the complete opposite of an authoritarian, a parent who was absent, or uninvolved. When you were growing up, maybe there wasn’t any communication about school or homework. Maybe they didn’t care enough to ask who you were with or where you were going. It could be that you rarely spent any time together as a family; it may have felt like you were living with a stranger.

There could be a number of reasons a parent could be uninvolved. It could be that they were working all the time. Maybe they had a terminal illness, such as cancer, or maybe they suffered from a mental illness that caused them to become detached or depressed. It could be that they were addicted to drugs or alcohol. Maybe they chose a relationship with someone else over their own children.

If you were a child with uninvolved parents, it’s likely you did what you had to in order to survive. And your parents are probably lucky you didn’t burn the house down — because you had to learn to cook and clean and do everything on your own, without supervision. It’s was just a crapshoot, what kind of adult you would grow into.

So, there’s two parenting styles — one where all the decisions are made for the child, one where the child basically makes all of their own decisions. I don’t believe either of these types of parenting is preparing our children to be productive adults and leaders.

Perhaps you had a parent who actually set rules and who was considerate of your feelings. They didn’t ignore you and they didn’t beat you with a stick. You could have fun spending time with them. You could go to them with your problems and confide in them. Maybe they were a little more like a friend.

The problem with having that overly permissive parent is that the children often do whatever they want. Children don’t really answer to their parents if there’s never been a consequence to their actions. Do you ever remember screaming or crying or throwing a tantrum in order to get your way? If not, I’m sure you have seen it before.

Permissive parents often feel like they have to bribe their children to get them to behave. And their children know how to manipulate the system.

Maybe you’re lucky enough to have an authoritative parent, one who created and maintained a positive relationship with you. Instead of saying “because I said so,” they would offer an explanation of why there were rules. There would have been consequences for breaking the rules, but they would have considered your feelings, too.

While they were taking steps to ensure your health and safety, they were also prepping you to be a productive adult and transmitting some cultural values to you. The by-product of their efforts would be, hopefully, happiness and self-confidence.

Now that I’m a parent, I recognize the pitfalls of parenting. There’s no script — it’s all improvisation — and there’s no way of knowing how my children will turn out. What I do know, though, is I can do my best to not say or do hurtful things to my children. I can teach them “be good, do good.” I can build them up, instead of tearing them down. I can show some empathy. I will find them some happiness and help develop that confidence.

When they are older — if they ever decide to have children — they can do what I did. They can decide whether to follow in their father’s footsteps, or not.

Robert Critser, who lives in Burlington and is an assistant manager at the West Burlington Walmart Supercenter, writes a freelance column for The Hawk Eye.