I’m not a property owner, but I can certainly can agree with homeowners that the taxes are unfair.

It’s no wonder to me why residences aren’t being updated and repaired and looking like crap. It seems to me if the owner cares enough and spends the cash ( which is taxed, by the way) and time to fix and beautify their home, the taxes are raised, therefore costing even more money.

I know of a couple that has taken about four years upgrading and beautifying their home, after hours, a little at a time, and is the most loveliest home in the block … their taxes were raised more than $1,000.

So why spend the time and money and care to do all this, then have to pay more to the city that doesn’t even repair their sidewalk and street.

So, it’s no wonder so many homes of Burlington looks unkept and in disrepair.

I used to think there’s no pride on home ownership anymore. I know differently now.

No home ownership for me, thank you. At least, not in Burlington.

Teresa Mills, Burlington