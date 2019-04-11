There’s just one answer to the above question and that is “yes.” No matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat unless you are a multi billionaire the answer would nearly always be “yes.”

So, what’s one solution? The easiest and fastest solution is to “close the southern border.” Make every illegal immigrant come thru the port of entry and apply for asylum as the “law requires.” With 70,000 illegals coming thru just El Paso in the month of February alone, this is an astounding number. This is just at El Paso and does not include cities like McAllen, San Diego and all of the rest.

Now you taxpayers and “open border” fans take note: It is estimated that the lower cost to house, feed, and provide for one illegal immigrant per day is 250 to 1000 .. per day. Are you kidding me? You know they have to provide, food, shelter, heat, bedding, medical and hygiene supplies, diapers, rides to the doctor or hospital and of course court if anybody wants to go .. few do, and then the cost of the security and etc. oh and don’t forget the Ding Dongs and Twinkies. It’s estimated that 60 percent now coming thru illegally need medical care.

So, let’s just take the last month of February—17,500,000 bucks of your money using the lower figure. Throw away your calculator for the upper figure of 1000 'cause it won’t go that high.

In 2010 the illegal immigrant household of which there were around $3.7 million at that time (four to five times that many today) received roughly $24,721 in benefits from you the taxpayer, while the illegals were paying only $10,334 to the IRS in taxes. A huge loss to “you” the American Taxpayer of $14,387 per household. Throw away that calculator again 'cause it won’t go that high if you figure around 12 to 15 million illegals in American today. No crisis—don’t kid yourself or me.

So, where are your congressional people today .. holding hearings on the cuts to “special Olympics” and the “Mueller Report.” Cheez, what a waste of money having people in Congress that can’t see their hand in front of their face. Watch the Senate on C-Span and you will find nobody in the chamber actually doing any work. More interns than Senators .. day after day after day. You will see a few huddled together talking about the NCAA tournament or shaking hands and patting one another on the back since they hadn’t seen them since yesterday.

Drain the sewer .. Donald please.

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Ill.