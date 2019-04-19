The dictionary says that anxiety is fear or nervousness about what might happen. Although we all experience anxiety at times, some people have an anxiety disorder, which is a diagnosable disease featuring more intense, long lasting fearfulness that interferes with the person’s everyday life and relationships.

Chances are you know someone with an anxiety disorder – the National Institute of Mental Health states about 18% of adults do. (www.nimh.hih.gov/health/statistics) Anxiety disorder is the most common mental illness. What are the signs? The person may experience recurring panic attacks, may engage in obsessive-compulsive behaviors such as repeated handwashing, or have a phobia about specific places, events or objects. This depends on the type of anxiety disorder the person has.

Recognizing and getting treatment for anxiety disorder can bring relief. If you believe your own feelings of panic, worry and fear are keeping you from living life as you wish, call your primary clinic and tell them what you are experiencing. Schedule a checkup. This will rule out any physical cause, and help you and your doctor to form a plan. The treatment plan may include medication, as well as talk therapy – either individual counseling or in a group of people with similar anxieties.