Virtually all of the latest announced Democrat Presidential rivals—all Left progressives—have expressed their intentions to change number of Justices sitting on the US Supreme Court—they want to "pack" Supreme Court because they believe they have lost several cases lately in the Supreme Court.

The US Constitution established the Supreme Court but left it to Congress to decide how many Justices should make up the Court. In 1801 Congress set the number to five. then increased the number to seven in 1807, to nine in 1837, then to 10 in 1863.

In 1866, to prevent soon to be impeached President Andrew Johnson, from naming any new Supreme Court justices, Congress passed the Judicial Circuits Act of 1866. This Act reduced the number from 10 to seven with the decrease was to take effect as the seats became vacant. By 1869, since only two seats were freed up, and there were eight justices, Congress then added one seat deciding that there should be nine justices. The Judiciary Act of 1869 officially set the number, and the number has not budged since.

On February 5, 1937, flushed with his landslide re-election in 1936, Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) announced a controversial plan to expand the Supreme Court to as many as 15 judges, allegedly to make it more "efficient." During the previous two years, the Court had struck down several key pieces of New Deal legislation on the grounds that the laws delegated unconstitutional amount of authority to the Executive Branch and to the Federal government. Critics immediately charged that Roosevelt was trying to "pack" the court to neutralize Justices hostile to his New Deal. President FDR issued a proposal to provide retirement at full pay for all members of the court over 70. If any justice refused to retire, an "assistant" with full voting rights was to be appointed.

The Vice President at the time, the Republicans and many honorable Democrats in Congress opposed the so-called "court-packing" plan. (In 1993, Democrat Senator Joe Biden, actually called FDR's 1937 attempt to "pack" the Supreme Court, "a bonehead idea .")

In April, before his last proposal came to a vote in Congress, feeling pressure, two Supreme Court justices decided to vote supporting Roosevelt's 'progressive' ideas. By a narrow majority the Court upheld as constitutional the National Labor Relations Act and the Social Security Act. The majority opinion stated "the national economy had grown to such a degree that federal regulation and control was now warranted."

In July the Senate struck down FDR’s court reorganization plan 70 to 22, but Roosevelt was already successful in getting the programs approved. Soon after, Roosevelt had the opportunity to nominate his first Supreme Court justice. And by 1942, all but two Justices were Roosevelt's 'progressive liberal' appointees.

FDR's actions accelerated America's slide towards the radical left and is responsible for the many socialism-styled programs, and other programs that created large unaccountable government bureaucratizes telling everyday Americans what they can and cannot do to live their lives.

