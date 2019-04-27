The Hawk Eye has recently printed a couple of letters defending the continued existence of the electoral college. However, one of the duties of the electoral college is to prevent an unqualified candidate from being seated. In this the electoral college has failed many many times. Nixon, Reagan, both Bush’s, and especially Trump should never have been seated. These were all failures of the electoral college.

Also, in less than 20 years, the electoral college has been gamed (to put it mildly) to let unqualified candidates steal elections from the popular vote winners twice.

That is why it is time to abolish the electoral college, and elect the President by popular vote. It is also time for all candidates for President and Vice President to undergo physical and mental exams carried out by bipartisan panels of experts before being allowed to run.

Opinions of many mental health experts are that Trump is not fit to be president, and has serious mental problems. We have no more need for the electoral college, its time to get rid of it.

Martin Campbell, Burlington