About the number 100. People connected with the Trump campaign had contact with Russians over 100 times in 2015-2016. Many of these Russians had governmental connections.

If I had contact with known drug dealers over a hundred times in 18 months, the local constabulary would draw certain conclusions about my behavior.

Very serious conclusions.

And if the police decided they needed to chat, I’m pretty sure I’d not get to submit an essay filled with non-answers. I’m certain we’d be speaking face-to-face. And I’m pretty sure no one reading this would have a similar opportunity.

Who in a democracy gets away with such behavior?

Finally, for now, who in our country is not prosecutable? Not talking about convictions, just that is there really someone who cannot be charged with a crime? Again, I’m talking about charges being brought; a conviction is a whole other step.

Because if there is one single person who has such immunity, even temporarily, then we no longer have the democracy enshrined in our most important documents and laws.

David Ure, Burlington