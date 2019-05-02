Fred Bindewald seems to think my letters need the kind of in-depth pseudo-analysis that only he can provide. They don’t, but maybe he needs a hobby. I have some suggestions.

He can explain why Republicans are blocking the release of a report that “completely exonerates” the president. Or why our “stable genius” of a president hides his grades. Why does the “patriot” in the White House attacks Gold Star families and deceased veterans? Why is Trump asking Border Patrol agents and the IRS to break the law? Explain why Trump’s DHS is in shambles and our national security suffers as a result.

Explain why Trump, who championed Wikileaks publicly more the 100 times says, now that Julian Assange has been arrested, “I know nothing about Wikileaks” and that “it’s not my thing.” Why do conservatives and Republicans try so hard to keep people who look like me (and students, people of color, and the poor) from voting?

Fred can explain why Republicans, who have no plan of their own after ten years, want to now take healthcare insurance away from millions of US citizens, strip away protections for those with pre-existing conditions, and control women’s bodies and reproductive choices against their will. Or why when voter fraud is found, it is almost always Republicans committing that fraud. Tell us why Health and Human Services is being run by a former Pharmaceutical lobbyist and why the EPA is being run by a former coal lobbyist.

He can do a deep dive into why virtually everything Republicans want to do is toward the end goal of establishing and maintaining minority control over a majority population or, put another way, maintaining white supremacy. Now there is a subject worthy of Mr. Bindewald’s wordy mansplaining.

For the record, I only call my racist political adversaries “racist.” It’s not a pejorative, it’s a description. I write my letters for fact-based thinking people and Independents. No use wasting my time and energy with the unreachables.

William Windsor, Fort Madison