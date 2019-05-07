This is National Foster Care Month.

What are your first thoughts when you hear foster care or foster parents? For some people, it brings up negative images. And rightly so, given the recent history of several horrific cases in our area during the past few years.

But not all foster care is of poor quality, and many families provide loving support and care to the children placed in their homes.

The US Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau is focusing on foster care as a support to families, rather than a substitute for parents. They wish to honor the many foster parents, volunteers, mentors and officials who work to help children and teens find safe and nurturing homes. See www.childwelfare.gov.

If you are not in a position to foster parent, but feel led to help, consider becoming a CASA Advocate. This is someone who speaks up for children and teens in the foster system. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. They meet with the children, listening and mentoring.

CASA Coordinator Amy Hennies explains that Advocates, “show the kids that someone cares and is there fighting for what is in their best interest.”

Call 866-469-2522 or email childadvocacy@dia.iowa.gov for more information.