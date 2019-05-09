The United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) has been a topic of a lot of news coverage lately. There was even a Farmers for Free Trade RV traveling across the country and in Ankeny just the other day advocating for the agreement.

All three countries signed the agreement late last year, but now it is up to Congress to ratify this vital trade agreement. Democrats and Republicans must come together to get this deal done as soon as possible because it will provide countless benefits to businesses and the agriculture community across the country.

In Iowa, that bipartisan support for the USMCA is already on display. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is supporting the USMCA, while Former Democratic Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is as well. Helping support and grow Iowa’s agriculture and business communities should be bipartisan, as this helps grow our local economies and schools.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) allowed farmers and manufacturers to more easily export their products to our vital trade partners to the north and south. Last year, Iowa’s farmers exported over $10 billion to Canada and Mexico and the US agricultural industry sent nearly 30 percent of total farm and food exports to these countries. Additionally, more than 25,400 Iowa manufacturing jobs depend on exports to Canada and Mexico. Maintaining and modernizing this relationship is why Iowa’s congressional delegation needs to vocally support the passage of the USMCA.

There is a reason that the agricultural and business communities and Democrats and Republicans are coming together to support the USMCA – we need this deal completed to grow Iowa. I hope that all members of Iowa’s congressional delegation listen and put their full support behind the USMCA.

Anna Bergman, Member of the Waukee City Council and Owner of Bergman Riding Academy, LLC

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of any organization or agency.