Years ago I occasionally considered all the things my grandfather had witnessed over the years. He had grown up in the horse and buggy days and before he left us he was driving a 1963 Ford. Radio, television, penicillin… they all came around after my grandfather was born in 1899.

These days I’m having those thoughts about myself. There were no televisions stations in Iowa when I was born. Already obsolete 45 RPM records were introduced after my first birthday. And many Iowa communities did not have dial telephones until I was an adolescent… and older.

These thoughts were rekindled recently when I purchased a new television set for our living room. Our bedroom TV had died several months ago and when I replaced it I discovered that there had been many advances since the last TV I set up.

I have always felt comfortable around electronic devices. Our family acquired its first television when I was 9-years-old and I took immediate interest in what made it work. One day it didn’t work. Faced with the dilemma of no after-school cartoons, I removed the back of the console receiver and examined the set’s innards.

One tube was not lit up and I figured that may be the problem. With the tube secured in my pocket I rode my bicycle to the local television store. The store owner tested the tube, determined it was shot and sold me a replacement which I plugged back into the television chassis. When I turned on the TV it worked!

After setting up the new bedroom TV a few months ago I realized that I had not kept up well in recent years.

When it came time to replace the living room television instead of going to one of the big box stores I visited a nearby small town appliance store of my acquaintance. It was a joy to visit with a television salesman who knew what he was talking about and an even greater joy to learn that the cost of having the television delivered and set up was not all that expensive.

I ended up buying a high quality appliance at a competitive sale price.

The next afternoon the installer arrived and got right to work. Over the next hour I watched a pro in action.

We do not have cable service or a satellite dish but “stream” premium programming over the internet. He had that hooked up in minutes. I’m an audio snoot and listen to TV sound through a sound bar. Minutes. I have a hearing deficit and when watching television alone I listen through headphones. (Good for the marriage!) Again, just minutes to hook up the headphones.

Within an hour the new set and all of its bells and whistles were working and I sort of understood how to make it work. By sometime in May I hope to be totally comfortable with the “space-ship technology” remote control.

I chuckled to myself as I recalled my parents’ old RCA Victor console television with doors to hide the 17” black and white screen when not in use. With a large antenna on the roof it received three stations. One day, I recall, the weather and the atmosphere were in perfect alignment and we saw the low-power educational television station from Des Moines. What a treat to have four channels to choose from. Unfortunately it was a one-day fluke and it would be another 12 years or so before public television was available in our part of Iowa.

Rooftop television antennae are prohibited in our retirement community so we use the modern indoor “mud flap” antenna that came out of military communications technology a few years ago. With just that little flat antenna on the wall behind our receivers we can watch a total of 35 on-air channels. With a rooftop antenna we would be able to receive more than 40 broadcast channels.

Ironically, it is often more difficult to find something worth watching with 35 options than when we could receive only three channels.

Technology is advancing rapidly and my inability to keep up with much of it is humbling.

The other day I was comforted by the sight of a rabbit-ears TV antenna at a retail store. Now there’s something I still understand.

