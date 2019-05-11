Romantic Comedies have a mixed reputation, and I myself have mixed feelings about many of them. Long Shotis not immune to this, but it stands out from its genre. I rate it four stars. The character development was lopsided, but the writing was smooth and the comedy was clever.

In the context of Seth Rogen’s reputation for more crude comedy, it was great to see him outside of that pigeonhole. I’m used to his roles in “Superbad” or “Knocked Up,” and this is very different from those. His character, Fred Flarsky, isn’t incredibly dynamic, but that feels more like a writing fault than Rogen’s.

One character that is very dynamic is Charlize Theron’s Charlotte Field. She begins the story as the Secretary of State and develops throughout. One thing I liked about her character is that she was not necessarily flawed, but there were certainly factors of her life that made her unhappy, and having a partner was positive in figuring out her happiness in the context of the plot.

As per the plot and writing, it showed a few similar blunders that are shared by most rom-coms. One of the main things among those is that the woman has to make the vast majority of personal changes. One of its successes is how it represents the insecurity of the man.

The friendship between Fred and Lance (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) was somewhat meaningful, as were their conversations. When Lance advised Fred to insist to himself “I am worthy of love,” that struck me as a real piece of advice and when Fred applied it, it wove a deeper understanding between myself and Fred.

One thing I like understanding in a film is the comedy. Not all of the comedy in Long Shot was clever, but there is a necessity for “gimme”s to set the tone. Overall, the movie was hilarious. It had over-the-top humor, it had some really subtle jokes, it had wordplay. The comic variety that the writers displayed is impressive as well as Rogen and Theron’s ability to deliver the performance that made the movie a great experience.

Watching “Long Shot”was fun and funny, making it one of the best romantic comedies I’ve seen. The character development had its flaws and so did the writing, but the actors really brought it together. Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron put on a great show with a wide range of hilarious moments and some surprises that broke the rom-com mold. I rate it four stars.