As a young entrepreneur and CEO, I found myself planning for and living my life inside my head, as I worked to anticipate and capitalize on the future. Success in life requires all of us to plan and look forward. However, my problem as a young man and business leader was my reluctance to leave the office and the future behind, as I would arrive at home to live in the present. I was always looking ahead and planning for success to come, and in the process, I missed out on too many of life’s impromptu and cherished moments.

I feel fortunate. I do not have many regrets, but I do regret the vast amount of time I spent away … even when I was home.

I’m not alone.

I hear it from others. We seem to arrive at a point in our lives where we understand what we have missed, and why. With that realization often comes a commitment to do better, and that’s good … but we can never retrieve lost time. The family events, recitals, games and other happenings can never be revisited. I didn’t miss much. My body was present, but my mind was absent. I was often physically with my family and mentally at work. It is a common problem with breadwinners and is compounded by the two career households.

Our children and mates need us mentally and emotionally present. Most of us know what to do to live a life in the now, but it’s not that simple. Career pressures, financial demands and professional goals, pull and tug us away from home and family. We just must make the conscious decision to be present.

I remember having this conversation with Arlene at a swim meet. I was there in the bleachers physically present but taking calls on my mobile phone. We were driving home, and she said, “Why don’t you just stay at work next time? You really aren’t here.”

“What do you mean?” I responded. “The kids need me here.”

She shrugged. “I agree, so why not be here next time and not on your phone?”

I acted offended but knew she was right. Later that night, I confessed that I needed her help. I asked her to remind me as I start drifting away and she said, “Okay, then leave your mobile phone and laptop in your car.”

It was always a struggle. I was tugged in every direction, but I began working hard to be mentally where I was physically, and I became a happier guy.

Today’s professional demands are tough.

Young professionals travel for work today more than any other time in history. Competition is tough and career performance is essential to success. However, the same is true for having a successful marriage and raising happy, successful children.

When we make the decision to marry, that is an incredible commitment that is more important than your career. When you bring a child into the world, compound that commitment by ten. Your family needs you present.

Ask a teacher which kids have enough parent time and involvement and they will tell you. The kids without that close parental connection act out in negative ways in response to what they are missing at home. Your children and your significant other need and deserve your time and attention. Kids equate love with time. Make sure they understand and feel that love from you.

So, what now? Breathe.

I have found that by taking a moment to focus on my breathing, it brings me to my most basic function and helps me clear my mind. Once breathing has my attention, I look around, fully realize where I am and change my focus to remaining there.

The adage that says, “On their death bed, no one wishes they spent more time at work.” Always be the best you can be in your career … but make the same effort with your family.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com.