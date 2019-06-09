In a gesture that is larger than the impact it will have, the Main Street Iowa group in West Des Moines last week raised several hundred dollars to assist its sister organization in Burlington with recovery from a recent flood.

When a temporary flood wall on the south side of Memorial Auditorium burst Saturday, water from the Mississippi River swamped the auditorium and the Port of Burlington, and inundated Front Street, sending water into basements of businesses and offices that previously had been spared the worst of the river’s rise.

Some incurred inconvenience from unusable toilets.

Others faced expenses for cleanup.

The Drake Restaurant lost several days worth of business when basement flooding knocked out its water heaters.

In response, Historic Valley Junction in West Des Moines devoted tips collected Thursday during its weekly Music in the Junction event to help Downtown Partners Inc. help businesses affected by flooding.

The $759 that was raised won’t go very far. Floods are slow-moving disasters, but no less costly to recover from.

More than the money, it’s the thought here that truly counts.

“We’re all in this together,” Historic Valley Junction director Jim Miller told The Hawk Eye, referring not only to the shared experience of dealing with floods and fires, but also the shared goal of supporting downtown areas throughout Iowa.

We’re all in this together.

You’re forgiven if that sounds like a somewhat quaint notion. Divisions over religion, politics, economics and social justice abound, and seem to have worsened to a point where civil discourse and sympathy for the challenges others face in their lives is a practical impossibility.

So it’s little wonder, if no less disappointing, there are those in our community who appear willing to increase the suffering of others to ease their own. We refer to those who blame local flood woes on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the managers of the hydroelectric dam in Keokuk.

“If the Corps did a better job controlling the river, it wouldn’t have happened. Not this bad,” Burlington City Councilman John Billups told our reporter, Laigha Anderson, after the Hesco barriers failed following 80 days of being saturated by water from the river and unrelenting rains.

Billups also laid blame on the Ameren Missouri dam.

“They’re more worried about generating power for Missouri than they are keeping people out of flood stage,” the councilman said.

The Corps is a convenient, and perhaps deserving punching bag when the river is high. There certainly seems to be a ready audience for the sentiment.

U.S. Sen. Joanie Ernst, Iowa’s Republican junior senator, heard it and echoed it in March during a Burlington town hall meeting, which came amid heavy flooding on the Missouri River in southwest Iowa.

“The Corps is charged with river management and the river has not been managed quite well,” Ernst said in response to a man’s complaint about insufficient dredging of the Mississippi River.

And while managers at the Keokuk dam tell us the opening and closing of its gates has very little impact on river levels, others are quick to say that simply isn’t true.

Even if it isn’t, should we be so ready to worsen flooding downriver to save ourselves from it here?

Our hearts go out to people in our region who have lost homes, or fear they may, or who have had their livelihoods affected by high water. Individual impacts cannot be ignored, even when the scale of a disaster is less in one place than in another.

Yet we should not wish on anyone downriver, in the Quincy, Illinois, area, where levees were breached on the Missouri side, or elsewhere, an additional measure of woe by sending their way whatever volume might or might not be held back by the Keokuk dam.

Flooding is a problem with many sources, from sequestering floodplains behind levees; to urban developments that make water flow faster and in greater amounts into creeks and streams, and ultimately into the Mississippi; flood walls that narrow the channel near cities; the possible effects of climate change; and, yes, dredging policy by the Corps of Engineers.

None of those should make us wish an action that simply shifts the location of suffering. Whether we mean to or not.

We all would do well to remember that, when it comes to life along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico, we're all in it together.

