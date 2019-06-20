Only one day a year, June 14 is Flag Day, (by the way, also President Trump’s birthday) to celebrate that day in 1777 when the Continental Congress replaced British symbols with our own flag, 13 stripes, 13 stars at the time.

Likewise only one day a year to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, Easter, Memorial Day for deceased veterans, Veterans Day for all veterans, July 4th Independence Day , President’s day, MLK, explorer Columbus, lover St. Valentine, mothers, fathers, your own birthday and the rest of your list.

Thanks to liberals you can celebrate LGBTQ Pride the whole month of June.

Obama promoted pride month using US embassies abroad to fly the pride banner.

In Montgomery County Maryland the POW/MIA Flag was taken down to fly the pride banner.

But in Ames, Iowa, June 13, Adolfo Martinez took a pride banner from a church and burned it in the street in front of a local bar.

Adolfo admitted he did it and told KCCI that he is “guilty as charged."

The church’s pastor called it a hate crime and the Story County Attorney says she will review police evidence to see if it meets Iowa’s definition of hate.

Gender dysphoria has caused controversy and division forever, in homes, schools, churches and government.

The LGBTQ prey on youth/students indoctrinating them to increase their numbers and their delusion does nothing to support the culture that makes our country great or advance the human race.

Rather than celebrating the confusion they’re so proud of, we should call it what it is and research a cure.

Leland Graber, Wayland