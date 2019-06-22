What is a word representing several levels below “disgust?” As I write this, the illegitimate POTUS is on his way home, having screwed up everything once again in front of the world and embarrassed the country. With the graves of American service members behind him, Trump instead of acknowledging them, decided to insult Robert Mueller and Nancy Pelosi on foreign soil. Speaker Pelosi had commented in a closed meeting, that she wanted to see Trump in prison. Pelosi, asked about Trump’s remarks, declined to comment while overseas, a widely accepted protocol.

Trump called Pelosi a disgrace, a disaster, a not very talented person, and a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. Isn't it so obvious by now, that everything Trump calls Pelosi, he actually embodies himself? Fascinating. This was the man who said his political rival, Hillary Clinton, should be “locked up.” Now the shoe is on the other foot. “It ain’t no fun when the rabbit’s got the gun.”

This Putin puppet has been playing fast and loose with US trade policy and tariffs, causing increasing prices for people least able to afford it. Tariffs are taxes. Farmers are losing their markets. The world offers us their sympathy, and proves they are much better at needling Trump than we are. They are showing us the way to resist with devastating good humor and awesome poster and placards.

Investigating the president is not treason, it’s oversight. Trump is weak, corrupt, inept, and incompetent. Sadly, none of this is news.

William Windsor, Fort Madison, IA