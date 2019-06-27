So I’ve heard that Senator Ernst, as she begins her bid for re-election, has pledged to end socialism in our country. “Destroy it” sums up, I believe, her stated intentions.

I just have to ask, “Really?”

So we’re going to say goodbye to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, disability help, and any semblance of a safety net for the poor, the needy, the old, and the afflicted?

Then there are public schools, roads, water, regulated utilities, public courts of law, and their like. All gone? Seems like it must be so.

Police departments, fire departments, public hospitals, rural hospitals, regional airports such as ours? No room for them in Ernst’s America.

Farm price supports and tariff-connected bailouts? How dare they be suggested. If you can’t make it on your own, that’s just too darned bad.

One more: We’re going to say goodbye to safe food and bridges? Admittedly, both of these areas could use improvement, especially infrastructure, but if Senator Ernst is really serious about what she’s saying, there’s absolutely no need to protect us citizens from anything.

Sadly, what the senator is decrying is not really socialism, but our social contract—the imperfect and evolving connections and discussions both between the government and the governed and among the nation’s citizens.

With no seeming sense of this contract and what should bind us together, Ms. Ernst is campaigning for the affluent and the influential while willing to ignore all the rest of us, those who are apparently doomed.

And, by the Senator’s lights, deservedly so.

David Ure, Burlington