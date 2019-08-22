In our younger years, Linda and I listened in agony to our parents’ endless rambling about aches, pains, pills, doctors’ appointments, dietary restrictions, bodily functions and other health issues. We vowed we never would do that. But now with passing years, we have become our parents as the topic of health seemingly self-generates in conversations. It arises spontaneously before anyone realizes we are on the topic. Recently, however, another topic often surfaces in conversations — downsizing. Downsizing is a seemingly benign concept for simplifying life, but the process of downsizing and achieving a desirable end is far from simple, and I have come to loathe its utterance.

Linda and I are both collectors, I much more so than she. Growing up money was scarce, so I treasured my few toys and comic books and hated to part with almost anything that came into my possession. I collected most things boys collect: stamps, coins, bottle caps, baseball cards and rocks, to name a few. I am no longer the indiscriminate collector of everything, but my few collections require space for display so they can be seen and enjoyed. Linda also has a few collections and they also require display space. Fortunately, our home accommodates both of our collections, especially after the kids moved out and we increased the house size by adding a four-seasons room.

About two years ago, we began to consider our future living in this house. This house is much to clean, its two stories make some maintenance difficult, the yard and garden require considerable year-round work and winter demands shoveling snow. Much of that work becomes difficult with age and impinges on time for activities we really enjoy. We also prefer living somewhere a bit warmer, like southern Missouri where our daughter lives. When we lived in Kentucky, we delighted in the long spring and fall and mild winter. Southern Missouri’s climate is similar. After much discussion, we decided to embark on a new adventure. We would sell our house, buy a house near our daughter and get rid of a lot of stuff before moving. In other words — downsize. In our smaller Missouri home, we would revel in our newly found freedom.

We knew we would need to downsize eventually, so why not do it now and be done. Friends who had already been through the downsizing process made it sound relatively easy. We were lulled into complacency. It recalls to me words of a puppet character on the Ed Sullivan show many years ago, “Easy for you, difficult for me.”

We discussed our plans, if you can call them that, with our daughter late last winter, with the idea of going down for a few days to see what housing was available. She arranged with a Realtor to show us homes of the type, size, neighborhood and cost that would interest us. Considering our vague notions about what we wanted, I was surprised how quickly we zeroed in on the home and setting characteristics we found desirable, and how much the two of us agreed.

After two days of viewing homes, old, new and proposed, our minds became numb and we decided it was time to reflect on what we had seen. Although our original thought was buying a previously owned home, we now leaned toward newly built. We had, in fact, found one that seemed ideal. But there was a major problem with that home (other than the fact that it was already sold). That home and all the other new homes we viewed all featured the open concept that is currently all the rage in home construction and remodeling. Living room, dining room and kitchen all flow into each other as one big room, with no wall separation.

We understand the attraction of open concept homes for family togetherness, but people do need their space and privacy at times. Perhaps open concept homes are the reason she-sheds and man-caves are also popular. Our main concern, though, after conducting a room-by-room perusal of our own house is this: Even if we bought an open concept house of equal square footage to this house, much less a smaller house, after getting rid of stuff we did not need or could easily part with, we would still need to divest ourselves of many of our treasures. Open concept is a curse to collectors. It provides no walls for our treasures to inhabit! There is little or no space to display artwork or other wall hangings, no place for shelving for books and collectibles, nor space for free-standing cabinets.

At this point in our lives we cannot avoid talking about health, but we are not ready to face the downsizing demon. We are comfortable here, surrounded by our treasures and with space enough for visiting children and grandchildren. We will eventually need to move, and we plan to do so while we are still able. But not now. I may have second thoughts this fall and winter about this decision while raking leaves, shoveling snow and scraping ice. Anyway, winters of late have been warmer, and if the current national administration continues to ignore global warming, we may soon have winter without snow. Downsizing: Fie on thee!

Pete Korsching is an Iowa State University Emeritus Professor, a Nevada resident and a freelance columnist for the Nevada Journal.