Did You Know… what school this was? With Back to School coming very soon, I’ve been looking back at Perry Schools these last few weeks. This is Lincoln School. Lincoln was located at 5th and Evelyn and replaced the Otley School in 1914. Lincoln was open 1914 to 1992 when our new elementary building opened. I started kindergarten here, then moved on to Roosevelt and later Webster. Lots of good memories of these schools.

