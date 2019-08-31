I grew up in a college town that had a beautiful recreation center. The community understood the importance of having their own facilities separate from the university facilities. As a child, we spent hours at the recreation center swimming, enjoying the open gym time, dances and hanging out with friends in a safe environment. I wish my kids would have had the same opportunities here in Ames when they were growing up.

I’m excited the Healthy Life Center can provide to children in Ames what I had as a child. I’m especially excited about the three multipurpose courts my grandchildren and I can use. Anyone who has or had children knows Ames has very limited open gym space for young people. These courts can also be used for Pickleball and badminton. As a Pickleball enthusiast, I’m thrilled about the opportunity to have more available indoor courts.

The year-round pool that can be used by everyone is a winner. People of all ages can benefit from this warm water pool through swimming lessons, water aerobics, children’s pool parties, lap swimming and the list goes on.

I commend the city and the other partners involved with this project in their progressive thinking. This multi-use facility will benefit all ages and at a reasonably low cost.

If you aren’t familiar with the benefits of this facility, please use this link to become better informed at www.CityOfAmes.org/HealtyLifeCenter. Even if you don’t think you will personally benefit from this facility, please vote yes for the thousands of Ames residents who will utilize and benefit from the opportunities that this facility will provide.

Let’s help to make Ames, the place we call home, the best place to live in Iowa. Join me and vote yes on Sept. 10.

Julie Larson, Ames