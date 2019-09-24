It seems like we get reminders on almost a daily basis that climate change is real.

Spring rains drench us. Floods inundate us. Then we get weeks of hot, dry weather.

Farmers who, at first, couldn't get into their fields because it was too wet now worry about too little moisture.

These are extremes that we absorb and suffer through and, all too often, forget after they're gone.

Yet, in the words of the author of a new report focusing on Iowa, "science is giving us warnings."

Will we listen?

So far, too many of us are not. Too many of us dismiss the warnings as hokum, a conspiracy. And among those who tend to believe, there is less urgency than the moment requires.

We are encouraged by the young people who are refusing to remain silent - people like 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden, who is leading the Global Climate Strike movement. This will entail a series of events next week around the world to try to galvanize movement.

One of those events will be a rally in the Quad-Cities on Sept. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 900 Middle Road, Bettendorf.

We have seen recent polling that also tells us younger conservatives are far more likely than older ones to believe that global warming is happening, and that humans are the primary cause.

We hope policymakers will pay heed to these young people, as well as to this new report, distributed earlier this month by the Iowa Policy Project.

The report, which was supported by a grant from the Environmental Defense Fund, was written by James Boulter, an associate professor of chemistry in the Watershed Institute for Collaborative Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin, in Eau Claire.

Boulter's current research is heavily centered on climate change, and he has been integrally involved in monitoring greenhouse gas emissions and developing climate action plans with the university and the city of Eau Claire.

The new study noted that a range of climate models have predicted that by 2041-2050, there will be a 30 percent increase in the number of two-day precipitation events in the Midwest that set five-year records. And that would be on top of a 40 percent nationwide increase since 1970, with the biggest impact falling on the Midwest and Northeast.

The greater intensity of rainfall in the Midwest is already apparent, but the idea that, in the near future, it will occur with that much greater frequency is striking.

The additional rainfall will probably mean greater flooding. But it also has implications beyond those events that just grab the headlines, that galvanize us into talking about floodwalls and the like.

Heavier rain events overfill municipal and residential drainage systems, raising long-term costs and becoming burdens for people who don't live or work anywhere close to rivers and streams.

In other words, while we continue to debate whether the City of Davenport should build a structural flood protection system, we should all - no matter what city we live in - be talking about whether we need to upgrade our stormwater drainage systems. And who will pay for it? And how quickly will we do it?

These are questions better answered long before they become a necessity.

This new report does not tell a wholly different story than the so many others that have come before it. It is but the latest reminder - as if what happened this spring and summer wasn't already enough - that complacency is a dangerous habit.

Science is giving us warnings. We should listen.

Quad-City Times