I was raised on the adolescent belief that one had to eat his Halloween candy THAT NIGHT or the stuff, like manna from heaven, would go bad by next morning. That was my biblical excuse for excess. Today, the prophetic American Diabetic Association warns us too much sugar affects the cellular oxygen we need to live. In some people, too much sugar can overload our energy transfers in our cells, like a firehose powering water through a straw, and can harm or even kill some folks. Diabetes is a growing problem, some is inherited, some is environmental. When we consider that some forms of diabetes can be controlled, we owe it to our children to prepare them for a healthy, balanced life with sucrose in a diminished place.

Speaking of sucrose, the candy parades for homecomings at the start of fall, and the Halloween harvest on the 31st are bookends to a month that has an important lesson about sweetness for us to consider.

Walter Payton, Chicago Bears running back, known as “Sweetness,” was versatile and fast: faster than a toupee in a hurricane. He was not only a running back, but he held the record for most catches by a non-receiver. He also threw the ball for eight touchdowns. Coach Mike Ditka called Sweetness the greatest football player he had ever seen, and also said Payton was even greater as a human being.

Payton died from a rare liver disease at age 45 in 1999. He lived five months after diagnosis and showed his true colors during the months by becoming an ambassador for organ donation. How about that: he passed the football and he passed his organs to receivers.

Sweetness is more than sucrose. Sweetness is a frame of mind that turns despair into hope. This is October. We celebrate things that give us hope: the Reformation, which insisted that people of faith have the right the read the Bible for themselves. We celebrate the reunification of East and West Germany in October 1990 and we note that there are times for walls to be built and there are times for walls to be torn down.

We also celebrate personal things in October. We honor those “homies with extra chromies,” those wonderful friends in our lives with Downs Syndrome. Do you know it takes more muscles to frown than it does to smile? Our friends are teaching us that. It’s also Fire Prevention Month, and we celebrate the vigilance of fire safety in schools whereby America has not had a fatal fire in a U.S. school since 1958. It’s time to change the batteries in the alarms.

Perhaps the most personal celebration for hope is the decision to become an organ donor after the inspiration of Sweetness, himself. In Burlington, Garrett Brockway’s parents, Bruce and Tiffini, tasted that sweetness when they matched their son’s love of life and helping people with a great urgency, and concluded that he, under the circumstances given during the winter of 2013, would gladly donate his expired body to help others live.

Love does not count chromosomes and love does not count touchdowns. Love counts the 132 people (from ages 10 to 65) to whom Garrett’s generosity provided sight and skin and circulation and hope.

That’s Garrett’s Path. It’s the path of sweetness. One hundred and thirteen thousand Americans are awaiting organ donations, right now. The people at the Driver’s License Station at Agency and Mount Pleasant say you can come in anytime to modify your license to become an organ donor in the event of your death. You can also secure legal proof of your decision by visiting registerme.org. Also, living donors may donate one of their kidneys and, believe it or not, a portion of their livers to help someone (the liver regenerates back to wholeness), and then live to celebrate together. Check out upmc.com for living liver donations. One more thought: donate blood to cancer and trauma patients. It’s easy and fast, and the staff is friendly at the Regional Blood Center on Agency.

In conclusion, without a little salt in life (adversity), eating sugar every day would become pale. Saltiness of life (adversity) makes us better people, I believe. I look at the leaves turning and the coming of winter as a sign of the certainty of death. But the Bible says death no longer has dominion over me; it does not have final word. In the winter of our discontent, of our anxiety, of our sadness or despair, there is hope. The sweetness of October, the radiant leaves, the path Garrett took, all inspire me that spring will come with new life, and hope is the oxygen we all need, now, and you and I can do our part to pass hope into peoples’ lives.

John D. Griffith is a retired military chaplain and Christian Church minister and a graduate of the United States Guard Academy. He taught high school math and science at Great River Christian school for seven years, and presently serves in the Des Moines County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). John also enjoys tutoring students and helping youth achieve their full potential.