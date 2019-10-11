Did you know that adding or stopping prescription medications can change your insurance co-payments? If you’ve been on Medicare for a few years, you could probably benefit from talking to the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).

You may have a free consultation with a volunteer SHIIP counselor to determine whether your current choice for Medicare Part D is the best deal you can get. Part D provides help with the cost of prescription drugs. The best plan for each individual depends on both current and projected health needs, as well as what other insurances you have.

A highly trained SHIIP volunteer is available every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Dallas County Human Services campus at 25747 N Ave., north of Adel along Highway 169. Call 515-993-3750 to schedule your free appointment.

For Dallas County residents in the Perry area, a SHIIP volunteer is available at the Dallas County Hospital, 610 10 th St, Perry. Please call 515-465-7578.

If it’s more convenient, you may meet with a SHIIP volunteer at the Methodist West hospital at 1660 60th St., West Des Moines. Call 515-343-1645 to schedule an appointment there.

Find out more about SHIIP by going to http://www.therightcalliowa.gov.