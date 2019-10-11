The Hawk Eye missed an important story a few weeks ago when the Leopold Landscape Alliance hosted an open house at the two homes at the top of Clay Street overlooking the Mississippi River valley collectively known at the Starker-Leopold Compound.

One home, owned for many years by Dr. Carl and Billie Hayes, originally was owned by Charles Starker, Aldo Leopold's grandfather. It is the home Aldo was born in. The second home, next door at 111 Clay St., is the Leopold family home, where Aldo and Fred Leopold grew up.

Both of these homes have long been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but that listing does nothing to protect them from alteration, remodeling or even demolition. It was one of the original aims of the Leopold Heritage Group at its founding about 15 years ago to obtain the properties someday and get them into the public sphere, where they can be protected in perpetuity.

Yes, these properties are that important.

So it's also important to note that mission has been accomplished. LLA is a nonprofit offshoot of LHG which is pursuing fundraising to pay off the buildings and create an ongoing maintenance fund.

That is a daunting task. They hope to initially raise $750,000, not an insurmountable goal but significant nonetheless.

The property at 111 Clay St. was obtained several years and has already hosted several conservation-related events and housing opportunities. But it, too, still has a mortgage against it.

The long term goal for the properties, which cover more than 5 acres, is to promote environmental and ecological scholarship and education, host workshops and promote the philosophical concepts laid out so succinctly in Leopold's seminal work, “A Sand County Almanac,” which promotes sustainability of all plant and animal species and an overall land ethic.

That book of essays, published posthumously after Leopold's untimely death in April, 1948, has been translated into 14 languages and has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide. People have been known to come from all over the world just to walk the same ground where Leopold grew up.

So kudos to the founders and directors of the Leopold Landscape Alliance—Steve Brower, Jerry Rigdon, Dave Riley and Cliff Reif—for their ambitious goal to preserve these incredibly important historical properties. And thank you also to Charles Walsh, president of F&M Bank and Trust, for approving the mortgages on the properties.

For more information or to make a donation, go to leopoldlandscape.org.

Randy Miller, Burlington