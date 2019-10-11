The TIGER Grant is an offer we could have said no to. Burlington has a hard time keeping its small businesses alive. Add two years of yet once more Jefferson reconstruction to achieve some pie in the sky concept of Burlington Vermont’s beautiful downtown is tomfoolery.

Vermont’s Burlington offers cool air, flat country in a mountain landscape, and a singular commerce hub for hundreds of miles, this side of Canada. Of course it’s going to do well, the water is clear, the air crisp, and the sites beautiful. We have stinky yucky water, Mormon flies by the dump truckload, mosquitoes, and sweltering heat.

The idea of street diet on Main Street denies we have semis flowing though the corridor nonstop. They go to Case, downtown businesses by the hour, post office, two grain elevators bringing large volumes from inner Iowa terminals. When I drive a semi, I worry about the Main Street crossing. BNSF raised it about 16 inches around the 2003 flood. The lowboy semi I drive can bridge on a hump like that, and while rail traffic moves slowly, can cause major halts of traffic if I get my rig stuck.

Latest idea of a hotel between Port and Auditorium deserved a 100 percent council eye roll. I have absolutely no idea why they are wasting others' money to investigate the ludicrous possibility. Do you not remember March to June, when we lost parking for the banking district and first few blocks along Jefferson? And this in turn forced a 3-hour parking limit council vote, because no one could find a spot? And you are willing to take people’s permitted business professionals' spots on the lower parking ramp at will for some higher cause like the replacement of the Tama Building. Do you think street frontage is going to be 100 percent passable while they build a 4-story building over a 2-year time frame?

We live in an age where businesses can barely make ends meet, factoring ever growing taxes and diminishing profits, and stockholder box stores displacing local small proprietor efforts. Amazon has affected us all, in ways we dare not dwell on too deep, or we would not sleep, and become physically sick. That translates FedEx and UPS will be downtown parking on the single lane, one-direction a lot. The obstacle, called a billboard, forces cars to dodge around the blind spot repeatedly, rending traffic in both directions to a crawl. Your street diet says you can find no justification to keep our streets wide enough. Do you factor semi turn radiuses? Constant cross traffic turns? U turns? I make them all the time on Main Street, because I can, to reach the parking stalls on the other side.

Yes, we needed a hole in the head, err a TIGER Grant.

Steve Klein, Burlington