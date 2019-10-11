I have recently seen (online) where several veterans seem to feel that thanking them for their service is not appropriate.

Let me tell you about my father, a WWII veteran who served in the Navy. He served as a Machinist Mate First Class on the AP-70 (USS Florence Nightingale) in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. For many years he did not like to talk about his time in the Navy. I am sure he saw things that were horrible and painful to remember.

He flew our country’s flag nearly every day (not in the rain or snowstorms). He never went anywhere without his Navy cap, and if it was cold or rainy he would wear a Navy jacket. When someone thanked him for his service, he would smile and say “you’re welcome!.” Dad told my brother and me that when his ship docked (especially on the east coast) how in many ways, they were let know they were not welcome. This was probably caused by the rowdy behavior of men cooped up on a ship for weeks or months at a time. I also know veterans of Korea and Vietnam were poorly treated and harassed because those wars were extremely unpopular with the public.

I feel it is appropriate to thank our veterans for their service, and even to offer to help in whatever ways we can. After all, they fought (and many died) so that our country could remain free.

Martin Campbell, Burlington