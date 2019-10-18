October is the perfect time to receive a flu vaccination – what some health care providers call the Goldilocks period. Not too early in the season, not too late, just right. Contact your primary clinic this week and schedule your appointment, to get protected.

Did you know that our “flu season” actually began months ago on the other side of the planet? The new strain of influenza circulating starts in the southern hemisphere in June, eventually coming to Iowa. Health officials here are anticipating a severe flu season because Australia is just coming out of a season with a record breaking numbers of cases of H3N2. (www.healthline.com/health-news)

The bad news is that H3N2 will be the dominant strain this year, and it tends to cause more severe illness.

The good news is that the option of a nasal spray for children is available. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended flu shots because the spray didn’t work well enough. Improvements have been made, so the CDC and pediatricians are encouraging parents to choose either the spray or a shot for their children this year. https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/flu-season-what-to-know-this-year.

Call Dallas County Health at 515-993-3750 for more information.