Live Healthy, Keep Healthy, Assistance to Residents and Partnerships in the Community are the four main themes of the 2019 fiscal year report from the Dallas County Health Department. You can read the full report online at https://www.dallascountyiowa.gov/services/health-and-social-services/public-health, and printed copies are in public libraries.

Your Health Department encourages healthy living through programs such as Pop-Up Produce Stands that bring fresh fruits and vegetables to small towns lacking a grocery store. The produce is sold at wholesale prices.

Both the Public Health and Environmental Health branches of the Health Department oversee a great variety of areas to keep us all healthy. This includes testing private wells, inspecting pools for cleanliness and safety, providing publicly funded immunizations, and investigating reports of infectious diseases.

The Health Navigation program provides assistance to any resident of Dallas County (603 individuals during fiscal year 2019). Despite the perception that we live in an affluent county, the top needs identified by the health navigators were food insecurity, health insurance, and housing. The fourth most frequent need was related to mental health.

Dallas County Health collaborates with multiple community led groups, schools, faith-based organizations and privately owned institutes to bring about systemic changes for the good of all.